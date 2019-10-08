Vijaya Dashami 2019: PM Modi shares dramatic video to inspire people to 'do something great'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of India on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra.

PM Modi shared a short video with his narration which is from a couple of his earlier speeches. In the video that shows a dramatic depiction of tales from the Ramayan, he speaks about the tradition of Vijaya Dashami, when an effigy of Ravan is set on fire.

PM Modi says burning the Ravan effigy is a part of the culture. But, as a citizen, one has to keep trying to kill the Ravan (evil) instincts that reside inside the society.

The prime minister also says that Lord Ram taught organising skills on his way to Sri Lanka as people from all classes of the society became a part of his effort to win the battle.



विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami. pic.twitter.com/V0xjMuzUSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019

Lord Ram was dedicated to the cause of the society with humility even after his victory, he said. Such festivals should inspire people to do something great, PM Modi added.