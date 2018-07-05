Vijay Rupani says MSP hike historic, Congress dubs it as poll gimmick

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cabinet's decision of hiking the MSP of kharif crops, saying the Modi government has fulfilled its pre-poll promise.

On the other side, Gujarat Congress slammed the decision and called it a mere gimmick to garner votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"In 2014, Modiji had said that his government will be of farmers and poor citizens. Today, our PM has taken a historic decision of hiking the minimum support price of agriculture produce. I welcome this decision which would benefit the farmers to a great extent," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Earlier, farmers were given security through the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Today is the golden day for farmers, as they would now get the price which will be 1.5 times of the cost incurred," Rupani added.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, however, said the announcement was made keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"This announcement is nothing but the jugglery of words. It's a gimmick to get votes in the 2019 polls. This will not benefit the farmers at all. The truth is that our agricultural exports have decreased significantly under the Modi government," he said.

Similarly, Congress MLA and president of party's Kisan Cell, Harshad Ribadiya, claimed that hike in MSP will not double farmers' income as promised by Modi.

"Raising MSP rates is ineffective. In reality, farmers have to sell their farm produce at a lower rate in the market. If that continues to happen, there is no meaning of the MSP hike. The government should make a law to penalise those who buy farm produce at a rate less than the declared MSP," said Ribadiya.