Vijay Mallya to tie knot with girlfriend Pinky Lalwani?

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is absconding from the country on charges of money laundering and fraud amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores, is expected to get hitched to his long-time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani, said several media reports.

The beleaguered businessman was first married in 1986 to an air hostess Sameera Tyabjee but their marriage was shortlived. In 1993, Mallya tied the knot with Rekha (who he is still legally married to him), whom he had known since childhood. He has three kids from his previous marriages, including son - Siddharth, and two daughters - Leanna and Tanya.

According to a report in The Indian Express, he has been dating Pinky and they both have recently celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship. The girl who is said to be much younger than Mallya has been reportedly in contact with the family of Mallya and frequently seen with his mother on several occasions.

As reports of Mallya's third marriage surfaced on Twitter, netizens took to the social media platform to take jibes.



India has been pressing for cooperation from Britain in extradition of Mallya and 12 other individuals, including former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and cricket bookie Sanjiv Chawla.