Vijay Mallya to Lalit Modi: India's record of extraditing offenders from UK is poor

The topic of extraditing people wanted in India has been an important subject in bilateral relations between India and the United Kingdom.

About two weeks ago, India asked the UK to expedite the extradition process of two economic offenders -- fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi -- both of whom are currently in London.

Media reports suggest that even absconding jeweller Nirav Modi, named in the Rs 13,000 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) that came to light recently, is seeking political asylum in the UK.

Extraditing these fugitives is not going to be easy, given India's weak track record. India signed an extradition treaty with the UK in 1992, but efforts to extradite both economic offenders and those charged with terrorism have not yielded much success.

In fact, India's only successful extradition request so far was made in 2016, when Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, an accused in the 2002 Gujarat riots, was extradited from the UK.

A factor that helped India in Patel's case was that he had consented to the extradition, an India Today report said. British Minister for Countering Extremism Baroness Williams said that the UK is using appropriate legal channels to ensure Mallya's extradition.

Other people for whom India has placed extradition requests to the UK are Ravi Shankar, accused in the navy war room leaks case, Tiger Hanif, allegedly involved in the 1993 Gujarat bombing, and Nadeem Saifi, accussed in the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

In the cases of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, there is an option outside of the extradition treaty that could help India's cause. A signing of an agreement related to illegal immgration could be used to extradite the two disgraced businessmen.