Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijay Mallya extradition: MEA says in 'active touch' with UK authorities

To a separate question on absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate's request was submitted to the Antigua and Barbuda authorities.

Days after a UK court ordered fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition, the External Affairs Ministry on December 20 said the Indian mission there is in "active touch" with British authorities regarding the case.

The Westminster Magistrates' Court last week had ordered Mallya's extradition, in a major boost to India's efforts to bring back the fugitive wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

Responding to a question on India's future course of action, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "On December 10, the Westminster Court had recommended that Mallya should be extradited to India. Now it will go to the Home Secretary who will have two months to formally order his extradition."

He said Mallya, within a period of two weeks, can also file an appeal.

"We will have to see what happens next. I would like to tell you that our mission in London, they are in active touch with UK authorities on this issue," he said.

To a separate question on absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, Kumar said the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate's request was submitted to the Antigua and Barbuda authorities.

Currently, the situation is that "we are following up on it and requesting them to expedite their response", he said.

On Nirav Modi, he said India's request is under the consideration of the UK Home Secretary before it can be sent to the court for a decision.

The CBI has charge sheeted both Nirav Modi and Choksi separately in the PNB scam.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Vijay Mallya

