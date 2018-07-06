Vijay Mallya case: Very happy with UK enforcement order, says SBI MD

Moneycontrol News

SBI Managing Director Arijit Basu said he is "very happy" with a UK court's enforcement order granting banks access to Vijay Mallya's properties near London.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Basu said the UK enforcement order can be used as a precedent to make it a world-wide freeze order.

So far, Rs 963 crore has been recovered by selling Vijay Mallya's Indian assets, Basu said. He added that the bank is now working closely with its counsels in London to make sure the dues are recovered.

A UK court on Thursday said the absconding billionaire businessman's home can now be searched to seize his assets and recover money owed to banks.