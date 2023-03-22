 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 cr in England, France even as Kingfisher Airlines was in crisis: CBI

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England and France during 2015-16 even as his Kingfisher Airlines was facing a cash crunch at that time and banks had not recovered the loans defaulted by the liquor baron, the CBI has claimed in its supplementary chargesheet filed in a court in Mumbai.

Mallya is an accused in the alleged over Rs 900 crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The central agency recently filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special CBI court in Mumbai.

Along with all the 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the probe agency has added the name of Buddhadev Dasgupta, former general manager of IDBI Bank in its latest supplementary chargesheet.