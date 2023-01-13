Views of countries outside G-20 should be included in discussions: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India believes the views and perspectives of countries outside G-20 should be included in discussions and outcomes across various verticals of the grouping, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

The minister made the comments during his address at the two-day Voice of Global South Summit. The session was on the theme of ”human resource development and capacity building”.

”India has always encouraged global initiatives that champion the interest and concern of the developing countries. India has assumed the presidency of G-20 in 2023. This summit will also serve as a platform to generate ideas and bringing voice of the Global South to the G-20 forum.

”In G-20 education working group, we will be discussing issues related to foundational literacy and numeracy, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, lifelong learning in context of future and ways to strengthen research and innovation in higher education institutions,” Pradhan said.

”We strongly believe that views and perspectives of countries outside G-20 should especially be included in the discussions and outcomes across various verticals. We are looking forward to hearing your views and learn from best practices in your respective countries on human resource development, capacity building, future ready workforce, digital public goods in education, skilling and vocational education,” he added.

India is hosting the summit to bring together countries of the Global South and provide them a common platform to share their common concerns relating to various global challenges, including food and energy security triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

Leaders from a significant number of countries of Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, West Asia and Southeast Asia are attending the summit. India is hosting the summit amid China’s relentless efforts to expand its economic influence in Africa and Latin America. The summit had 10 sessions, of which four were held on Thursday and six on Friday. Pradhan said the new National Education Policy, new approaches to skilling, and strides in digital public goods in education are creating sweeping reforms in making education accessible and equitable in India. ”India looks forward to partner and share developmental experiences with the Global South for global growth,” he said.

