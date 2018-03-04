App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 04, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Vietnam, India cement Modi’s Act East Policy, sign 3 agreements

Both nations inked three agreements, including one on nuclear cooperation. They also resolved to work on an open Indo-Pacific region, considered among the highly globalised areas as of now.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Signing a range of memorandum of understanding (MoUs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang cemented India’s Act East policy on the concluding day of Quang’s three-day visit.



“We will jointly work for an open, independent and prosperous Indo Pacific region where sovereignty and international laws are respected and where differences are resolved through talks," Modi said during the joint statement with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Vietnam

