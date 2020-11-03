172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|vienna-terror-attacks-pm-modi-says-india-stands-with-austria-during-this-tragic-time-6058481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vienna terror attacks: PM Modi says India stands with Austria during this tragic time

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described it as a "repulsive terror attack", according to media reports.

PTI
Representative image: PIB
Representative image: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time. Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and wounding several more.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described it as a "repulsive terror attack", according to media reports.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Close
"India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.