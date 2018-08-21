App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Video surfaces of fringe activist declaring bounty on Navjot Singh Sidhu's head over Punjab minister's Pakistan visit

In the video clip, Sanjay Jaat, district head of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, (break away group owning allegiance to Pravin Togadia), is seen venting his anger at Sidhu, whom he even calls a "traitor".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A purported video in which a fringe group activist is seen announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the head of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently visited Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan prime minister, has surfaced.

Jaat, who announces a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the cricketer-turned-politician's head, in the purported video is also seen in clip showing a a cheque of the same amount. In the footage, Jaat is heard saying he is deeply hurt by Sidhu's behaviour.

When contacted, police officials, however, said they were unaware of the video and said no complaint had been made in this regard.

SSP Amit Pathak was not available for comments and his office suggested the query be made to CO(LIU). CO (LIU) Hriday Katheria told PTI since he was out of town he did not know of the issue but would find out the details.

Sidhu, who walked into a controversy after he hugged Pakistan's army chief today defended his action saying he got caught in the moment after hearing that Sikh pilgrims may get access to a shrine across the border.

Back from the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricketer compared his "emotional" reaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lahore in 2015, when he hugged the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sidhu said it was an emotional moment for him when General Qamar Javed Bajwa told him that Pakistan was making efforts to open a corridor for pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to Kartarpur Sahib.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Pakistan

