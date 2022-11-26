 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting a Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.

Satyendar Jain

A fresh video showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain meeting a superintendent of the Tihar jail inside his prison cell emerged on Saturday.

Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.

The purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader meeting the jail superintendent was shared on social media by some BJP leaders.

"Have this new video of honest minister Jain. Jail superintendent's attendance in the court of jail minister at 8 pm," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana tweeted and shared the CCTV camera footage.

Earlier this month, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing "special treatment" to Jain, who is in prison since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sources had said that the suspended officer, Ajit Kumar, was the superintendent of jail number 7 in the prison complex and was from the DANICS cadre.