Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Viral video | Gir forest guard returning home encounters lion, 'pleads' to let him go

The video, which is going viral on social media, has garnered more than 10,000 views and counting. Netizens were amused to see the bond that the forest guard shared with the lion.

Moneycontrol News

A guard at Gujarat’s Gir Forest returning home had an encounter with a lion sitting in the middle of the night.

The 32-second-clip posted by Dr Anshuman, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) in Gir East, shows guard Mahesh Sondarva pleading with the lion in Gujarati to let him go. When the lion refuses to respond, Sondarva makes a sound that prompts the animals to calmly get up and leave.

Dr Anshuman captioned the video:

Here's how social media reacted to the clip:





First Published on Oct 7, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

