    Video: Firing at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital, student injured

    "No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control," a statement from the hospital read.

    Edited by : Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
    Security at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital after the firing incident. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @aamirdelhi7/Twitter)

    Security at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital after the firing incident. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @aamirdelhi7/Twitter)


    A man opened fire at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Thursday night, injuring one person. Both the attacker and the victim were identified as students of Jamia Millia Islamia, news agency PTI reported.

    Earlier in the day, a fight had broken out between two groups of students at the university, the police said. A student suffered a head injury in the clash and came to the hospital for treatment.

    Later, a friend of him came to see him at the hospital. A few members of their rival group also reached the hospital. One of them shot at the man outside the emergency ward, according to PTI.

     

    He suffered a scalp injury in the attack.

    In a statement after the attack, the hospital said: “There was a clash between two groups in the locality, and some injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency. One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control.”

    The police inspected the hospital and initiated action in connection with the crime.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 08:11 am
