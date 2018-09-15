Victims of man-made calamities to get compensation: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government Saturday said that persons suffering disabilities in man-made calamities like terror and naxal attacks, rioting and bomb blasts will be entitled to compensation ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

As per a state government order, those suffering 25-39 percent disability would get Rs 50,000 as compensation while those becoming 40-60 percent disabled would receive Rs 1 lakh.

Those suffering a disability of over 60 percent will be entitled to a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh, the order added.

The order also lays down compensatory amounts for hospitalisation.

Victims of such man-made calamities will get Rs 3,000 if the hospitalisation is for three days, while for periods above three days, the amount would be Rs 1,000 per day.

"For a maximum of 14 days, the compensation amount would be Rs 14,000," the order reads.

It said that the competent authority should verify the cause of disability.