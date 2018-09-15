App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Victims of man-made calamities to get compensation: Maharashtra govt

The order also lays down compensatory amounts for hospitalisation

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government Saturday said that persons suffering disabilities in man-made calamities like terror and naxal attacks, rioting and bomb blasts will be entitled to compensation ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

As per a state government order, those suffering 25-39 percent disability would get Rs 50,000 as compensation while those becoming 40-60 percent disabled would receive Rs 1 lakh.

Those suffering a disability of over 60 percent will be entitled to a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh, the order added.

The order also lays down compensatory amounts for hospitalisation.

Victims of such man-made calamities will get Rs 3,000 if the hospitalisation is for three days, while for periods above three days, the amount would be Rs 1,000 per day.

"For a maximum of 14 days, the compensation amount would be Rs 14,000," the order reads.

It said that the competent authority should verify the cause of disability.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 06:30 pm

