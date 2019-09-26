Vice Prez M Venkaiah Naidu for simultaneous polls to avoid 'deviation, diversion'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on September 26 made a strong pitch for holding simultaneous polls across India to avoid "deviation, dilution and diversion" of the public work.

Naidu made the remarks at a public event.

"Frequent elections in the country is a matter of concern, because the moment elections come, everyone has to follow the pre-line formula," he said.

"Election, selection and correction and the model code of conduct for one and half months. That is why will be in the interest of the country to have one broad simultaneous election across the country within 15 days so that there is no deviation, no dilution and no diversion of the public work," Naidu said in his address.

The Elections Commission recently announced the dates for Assembly polls in Maharashtra. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the election will take place in a single phase on October 21.