May 27, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vice president to visit Jammu tomorrow, arrangements put in place

Security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region in the aftermath of a grenade attack near the main bus stand on May 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tight security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit tomorrow, during which he will be interacting with scientists at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), officials said. The vice president is scheduled to visit the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-IIIM to attend a function, where he will be interacting with the scientists besides visiting the laboratory, the officials said today.

"Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure successful visit of the vice president," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D S Jamwal said.

Earlier this week, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma chaired a high-level meeting of top officials to finalise the arrangements.

In the meeting, they discussed various important issues related to security, traffic regulation, health, hospitality, protocol and uninterrupted power supply, deployment of fire and emergency services, the officials said.

Security forces are on high alert in the Jammu region in the aftermath of a grenade attack near the main bus stand on May 24.

