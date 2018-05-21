App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 21, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vice President Naidu calls for end to untouchability

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today it's unfortunate that the menace of untouchability still continued in the country and called for an end to the practice, which is against Indian culture and tradition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today it's unfortunate that the menace of untouchability still continued in the country and called for an end to the practice, which is against Indian culture and tradition. "Now, unfortunately, after so many years of civilisation and Independence, even today we hear about untouchability - somebody is not allowed to (enter) temple, somebody is not allowed to enter other places of worship, somebody is discriminated, high caste, low caste. It has to be ended," Naidu said.

He was addressing a gathering after conferring the Adi Shankara Young Scientist Awards 2018 at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering & Technology in Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankara - an Indian philosopher and theologian of the eight century, near here.

The vice president said, "We have to get rid of the practice of untouchability" which Hindu philosophy never allowed and move towards Adi Shankaracharya who had set an example.

Naidu, who visited Kalady for the first time, said the Shankaracharya was a rare blend of a spiritual poet, a spiritual genius, an institution builder, and a philosophical pathbreaker.

related news

"His message was inclusion. That is the need of the hour. We should not exclude anybody. We should not discriminate against anybody. We should not deny opportunities to anybody. We should think inclusively," he said.

The vice president said that along with "gross national income, we must focus on how science and technology can foster greater happiness and better quality of life as well as harmonious inclusive societies".

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.