App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Sikkim on June 15-16

As per the itinerary, Naidu is scheduled to attend the convocation of ICFAI University in the state, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Sikkim for two days starting from June 15, an official release said.

As per the itinerary, Naidu is scheduled to attend the convocation of ICFAI University in the state, it said.

He is also scheduled to attend an official programme at the National Research Centre for Orchids in Pakyong.

The vice-president will interact with the scientists of the research centre.

Sikkim's Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava held a coordination meeting yesterday to discuss the detailed agenda of the vice-president's scheduled visit to the state, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.

Top officials of the state government, central government, Army officials, the vice-chancellor of the ICFAI University and Airports Authority of India officials posted at the Pakyong airport were also present at the meeting, the IPR release said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Sikkim #Vice-President

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.