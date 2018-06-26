App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:38 PM IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to launch smart city project on July 6

This would be his first visit to the union territory after assuming office. Naidu had earlier visited Puducherry and inaugurated the Arts and Craft village at neighbouring Nonankuppam when he was Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will launch the Smart City project here on July 6, Raj Nivas sources said.

