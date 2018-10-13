App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 11:38 AM IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu releases biography of Anumolu Ramakrishna

Ramakrishna, the former President and Managing Director at Larsen and Toubro, was posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan in 2014

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released a biography of late Anumolu Ramakrishna, a pioneer in the application of innovative systems and construction techniques in the Indian construction sector.

The biography titled 'Building a Legacy' is authored by city-based Chartered Accountant V Pattabhi Ram. Complimenting the biography, the Vice President on October 13 said it was in many ways an acknowledgment and recognition of Ramakrishna's tremendous contribution towards finding the rightful place for the Indian construction industry in the world.

Ramakrishna, the former President and Managing Director at Larsen and Toubro, was posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan in 2014. He was instrumental in constructing several path-breaking buildings including Tirumala queue complex, Hitech city, and Nehru Indoor Stadium, a release said.

Ramakrishna was born in December 1939 and died on August 20, 2013, at Hyderabad.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 11:35 am

