Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to host Rajya Sabha floor leaders for dinner

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Monday host floor leaders of Rajya Sabha for dinner at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Dhankhar, who took over the vice president on August 11, is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he took over as vice president, this would be his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

The dinner meet comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which usually commences in the third week of November.

This would be the first session Dhankhar would preside over as chairman of the upper house.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Union minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the gathering.