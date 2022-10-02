English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to host Rajya Sabha floor leaders for dinner

    Though various party leaders have been calling on Jagdeep Dhankhar since he took over as vice president, this would be his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Monday host floor leaders of Rajya Sabha for dinner at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

    Dhankhar, who took over the vice president on August 11, is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

    Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he took over as vice president, this would be his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

    The dinner meet comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which usually commences in the third week of November.

    This would be the first session Dhankhar would preside over as chairman of the upper house.

    Close
    Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Union minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the gathering.
    PTI
    Tags: #Piyush Goyal #Prahlad Joshi #Rajya Sabha #RS floor leaders #Vice President of India #VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 04:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.