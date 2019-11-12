VHP to take crowd-funding route for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Report

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to seek contributions for the proposed Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, the organisation is also exploring ways to enlist involvement of Ram devotees in the temple’s construction. A formal plan on this will be released soon.

Devotees from all of India’s 718 districts will be invited to stay at the site in Ayodhya for a week and help in the temple’s construction.

“Ram bhakts (devotees) from across the country will be approached for contribution to the construction of the temple. The Ayodhya movement was associated with the faith and sentiments of scores of Hindus and they will have to do their bit, including ‘kar seva’, whenever the project begins,” Vinod Bansal, VHP’s National Spokesperson, told the newspaper. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

VHP’s Working President Alok Kumar confirmed to the newspaper that “there is no ambiguity about the plan that funds will be pooled directly from devotees of Lord Ram spread across the globe”.

“The process to seek contributions will start soon for which teams will be constituted to ensure that it is done smoothly,” he added.

The organisation also wants devotees to find representation in the trust that will be set up by the Centre in accordance with the Supreme Court of India (SC)’s ruling.