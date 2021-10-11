'VHP bans non-Hindus from Durga Puja pandals in Ratlam to save women'

The organisers of puja pandal welcomed the VHP’s move expressing concern over the entry of non-Hindus in the pandals. (Representative image)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has barred people from other faiths from entering Durga Puja pandals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam during Garba to “avoid any clash and harassment of Hindu women”.

VHP, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has put up posters outside all pandals, restricting entry of those who are not Hindus and asked the administration to check the identity cards of visitors, according to media reports.

“We are putting posters as a section of people from other communities harass Hindu women or shoot their videos without permission. To avoid any clash and mismanagement, we have asked the administration to check the identity cards,” VHP Dharm Prasar wing in-charge Chandan Sharma was quoted as saying.

The puja organisers welcomed the VHP move expressing concern over the entry of non-Hindus in the pandals. “We are allowing the posters of VHP at the entry gate of the pandals as we don’t want to create any confusion. VHP members have asked us to check the identity cards and in case of any doubt, they have asked us to inform them,” Mayur Purohit, President of Maa Ambey Durga Utsav Samiti, Ratlam, was quoted as saying.

Ratlam district collector Kumar Purshottam refused to comment on the matter and said that the issue was between the VHP and the puja organisers, said reports.

From 2022, the state leaders of the outfit are planning to implement the move across the state, it said.

“We will implement this across the state because people of mainly one community use religious programmes to befool women of the Hindu community. They use fake names to impress women and later they pressurise them for changing their religion for marriage. Now, we will save our women from these fraudsters,” said VHP Madhya Kshetra in-charge Rajesh Tiwari.