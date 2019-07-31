VG Siddhartha LIVE Updates: CCD founder dead, stock tanks around 37% in 2 days

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 31, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Postmortem done, to be laid to rest in Chikamangaluru: Reports
VG Siddhartha’s journey
CCD founder VG Siddhartha dead, body found
Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda to ANI: The family members have all decided that cremation will take place at his father's estate in Belur Taluk, Karnataka.
Congress’ Priyank Kharge via Twitter: Woke up to the grim news of VG Siddhartha. I still find it difficult to believe that he could take the extreme step. He has inspired many entrepreneurs, people of the region looked up to him. He was a very courteous and unassuming man. Deepest sympathies to his family.
Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda to news agency ANI: He was a little upset regarding the Income Tax torture, wanted to sell two-three properties to settle all the debts because he was having more assets than liabilities.
Coffee Day Enterprises’ stock has hit its 20 percent lower circuit for the second day in a row on news of founder VG Siddhartha’s death.
At 09.16 am Coffee Day Enterprises was quoting at Rs 123.25, down Rs 30.80, or 19.99 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 123.25.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Twitter: Very sad to know about the unfortunate death of VG Siddhartha. His contribution to Karnataka and India through his entrepreneurship shall be an example and always be remembered. My deepest condolences to SM Krishna and family members and well-wishers of Siddhartha.
Reports suggest that the postmortem has been completed and VG Siddhartha’s body will be laid to rest at his Coffee Estate in Chikamangaluru.
"We have recorded the statement of fisherman Symond D'Souza that he saw a man jumping off the bridge into the river when he was fishing nearby," Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kodandaram said, according to News18.
The Times of India has reported that all Café Coffee Day outlets across the country will remain shut today.
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has tweeted: “A tragic end to the coffee King #VGsiddartha is really disappointing. My heart goes out to the family, friends & his well-wishers. He'll forever live in the heart & minds of thousands. Indeed a great loss to country! #OmShanthi”