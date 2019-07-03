App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Veterans slam govt move to scrap decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had on Monday said INS Viraat could not be handed over to any state government because it did not receive any self-sustaining and financially complete proposal.

The government's decision to scrap the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat has evoked sharp reactions from the naval fraternity, with several ex-servicemen criticising the move.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had on Monday said INS Viraat could not be handed over to any state government because it did not receive any self-sustaining and financially complete proposal.

"Indian Navy has been incurring expenditure on the upkeep of INS Viraat on the provision of services like electricity and water and repairs till date," he said.

The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2017 after nearly 30 years into service.

"INS Viraat could not be handed over to any state government because of non-receipt of a self-sustaining financially complete proposal. Thus, in view of considerations of safety, security etc, a decision to scrap INS Viraat has been taken in due consultation with Indian Navy," he said in written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Strategic affairs expert and Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (retired) said the decision reflects India's strategic culture and maritime myopia.

"Sad indeed- for a nation that finds resources & political will 2 erect statues of varying size/shape/symbolism with alacrity, this rank indifference 2 historic naval icon reflective of India's strategic culture & maritime myopia. Many sailors will recall 1987 Viraat induction (sic)," Bhaskar tweeted.

Former Naval chief Arun Prakash also slammed the move.

"Sending Vikrant, maritime icon of 1971 war, to scrap-yard, was shame enuf. We failed yet again to muster national will & few hundred crores 2 preserve another proud warship, Viraat. Hope IN gives her a warrior's burial at sea & let's see how many missile & torpedo hits it takes," he tweeted.

Vice Admiral Jaggi Bedi (Retired) said it was a sad day for the naval fraternity.

"Nation does not have the will, inclination or tradition to preserve such historical artifacts,—-which would motivate future generations and keep maritime history alive. No Wilkinson Swords to be made either!!" he tweeted.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:57 am

