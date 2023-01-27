 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna no more

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

She was 87. She breathed her last this morning due to age-related issues, family members told reporters.

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna, who was the female lead opposite legendary N T Rama Rao and other leading stars of yesteryear, died here on Friday due to old age.

Jamuna, who immortalized the character of Satyabhama in mythological films, was born at Humpy in Karnataka. However, her family had moved to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where she had started acting in stage plays at a young age.

She went on to act in over 200 films in a career spanning several decades.