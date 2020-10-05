Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 92

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a close aide and namesake of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on October 3. He was 92 years old.

The three-time MLC, who had reportedly been fighting multiple illnesses for several days, died in his native village of Kakor in Uttar Pradesh.

A huge crowd had gathered at Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, where Mulayam Singh Yadav’s last rites were performed on October 4.

"National President of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Mr Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep grief to the bereaved family of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and former MLC Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav," the Samajwadi Party wrote on Twitter.SP MLC Mulayam Singh Yadav’s political journey began as the sarpanch of his village in 1949; he was all of 21 then. The senior SP leader had then gone on to serve as the block chief for the next 15 years and a Member of the Legislative Council for 20 years.