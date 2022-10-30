English
    Veteran RSS Pracharak Chandrashekar Bhandari passes away

    He had served as the former State Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Founder Trustee of VSK (Vishwa Samvada Kendra) Karnataka, and was also an author and a poet.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

    Veteran RSS Pracharak and former Pranth Prachar Pramukh of Karnataka, Chandrashekar Bhandari died at a private hospital here on Sunday afternoon, According to RSS, the 87-year-old breathed his last at 3 PM.

    His mortal remains will be kept at 'Keshava Krupa', the RSS Karnataka headquarters here between 8 and 9 AM on Monday, for people to pay their last respects, and the last rites will be performed at Banashankari crematorium here at 10 AM, RSS said in a statement.

    It said, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Kshetriya Sanghachalak V Nagaraj, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa among others have expressed grief over Bhandari's death.

    "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Shri Chandrasekhara Bhandari, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, famous author, orator and a thorough gentleman. I pray to God to bless his soul with peace. Om Shanti," Bommai said in a tweet.
