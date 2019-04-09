Veteran Pakistani actresses call for peace through new protest rap

Veteran Pakistani television actress and comedian Bushra Ansari has come up with a new protest rap video depicting two women clad in salwar kameez are discussing their lives.

The two seem to be close confidantes, except a glass-spiked wall separates their world. The women in the video symbolise the two neighbouring countries India and Pakistan, which have both been scarred by warring parties recently.

The escalation of skirmishes between the two countries following the February Pulwama attack is yet to die down. So, in a clarion call for peace, the renowned actress collaborated with her sisters, actor Asma Abbas and Neelum Ahmed Basheer, for the song. Titled ‘Humsaye Maa Jaye’, it borrows the tune of Bollywood song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’.

In the song, the two women divided by a wall, discuss various troubles brewing in their respective countries such as fears of an impending war, worsening ties, water and food scarcity, and the horrors of nuclear warfare.

The two women also wonder why despite sharing the same earth and sky, the two nations are constantly at war.

Later in the video, they realise through continued conversations that similar stories of hatred and violence are spread in either country by the media, which do not hold true and junk them as just “politics playing games”.

Speaking to media, Bushra Ansari has explained the video as “a music video that goes beyond war and borders to the hearts of people living so close, and yet so far away.”