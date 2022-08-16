English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi no more

    His touching performance as a father and grandfather in the 2004 Mammootty-starrer had won wide appreciation.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

    Veteran Malayalam film actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 85.

    A former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, Gopi entered the tinsel town through award-winning movie "Kazhcha" directed by ace filmmaker Blessy. His touching performance as a father and grandfather in the 2004 Mammootty-starrer had won wide appreciation.

    He later appeared in small but notable roles in a handful of movies teaming with prominent directors including Jayaraj and actors like Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and so on. "Seelabathi", "Ashwaroodhan", "Anandabhairavi", "Alif" and "Anachandam" were among the notable movies of the actor.

    Gopi is survived by his wife and three children.
    PTI
    Tags: #death #Malayalam actor #Nedumbram Gopi
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.