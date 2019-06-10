App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veteran film and theatre personality Girish Karnad passes away at 81

He was a recipient of the 1998 Jnanpith Award -- the highest literary honour conferred in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Veteran film and theatre personality Girish Karnad passed away on June 10 in Bengaluru. He was 81.

He was a recipient of the 1998 Jnanpith Award -- the highest literary honour conferred in India.

Karnad was also a prominent playwright. His plays were translated into English and several Indian languages.

Close

He was conferred Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government. He had also received four Filmfare Awards, including for the Best Director – Kannada.

related news

Girish Karnad was also a presenter of award-winning TV series - Turning Point on Doordarshan National during the 1990s. The show was based on science and new discoveries.

Karnad was born on May 19, 1938 in Matheran, Maharashtra. His early schooling was in Marathi. At 14, his parents moved to Dharwad in Karnataka, where he was exposed to travelling theatre groups -- an interest ignited by his parents who were deeply interested in plays. As a youngster, Karnad was an admirer of Yakshagana (a traditional theatre form) and theater in his village.

He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Karnatak Arts College, Dharwad, in 1958. He then travelled to England and studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Magdalen in Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar (1960–63), earning his Master of Arts (MA) degree in Philosophy, Political Science and Economics.

After working with the Oxford University Press, Chennai between 1963 and 1970, he resigned to take to full-time writing. In Chennai, he was involved with local amateur theatre group -- The Madras Players.

Karnad predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. For four decades, he composed plays using history and mythology to tackle contemporary issues.

(More details awaited)
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.