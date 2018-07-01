App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy falls off apartment

His son Sankha said the actor was found lying on the ground floor of the building in South Kolkata by neighbours, and was admitted to a private super speciality hospital off E M Bypass.

Representative image
Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy fell off the fourth floor of his apartment this evening, sustaining serious injuries.

His son Sankha said the actor was found lying on the ground floor of the building in South Kolkata by neighbours, and was admitted to a private super speciality hospital off E M Bypass.

The 77-year-old actor suffered injuries on his arms, leg and other parts of the body, Sankha said, adding that he was now stable.

Sankha said that he was not at home when the incident took place.

The veteran actor had acted in classics like "Charmurti", "Basanta Bilap" and "Nanigopaler Biye".

Many actors and directors from the Bengali film industry visited Roy at the hospital.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

