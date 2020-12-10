PlusFinancial Times
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, says 'feeling better'

On December 4, a source close to the Kapoor family told PTI that the 62-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for her next film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:19 PM IST
Rishi Kapoor met the love of his life, Neetu Kapoor, in 1974 while shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’. They tied the knot in 1981. (Image: News18)

Rishi Kapoor met the love of his life, Neetu Kapoor, in 1974 while shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’. They tied the knot in 1981. (Image: News18)

Confirming her coronavirus diagnosis, veteran star Neetu Kapoor on Thursday said she is in self-quarantine and is "feeling better".

On December 4, a source close to the Kapoor family told PTI that the 62-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for her next film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

Neetu Kapoor, who flew back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements, shared a health update on Instagram today.

"Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19.

"All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor''s advice and feeling better," she said in a statement.

The actor, known for films "Rafoo Chakkar", "Dharam Veer", "Kaala Patthar" and "Do Dooni Chaar", among many others, said she is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from well wishers.

"Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care," she added.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, her "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the disease.

Dhawan, who is looking forward to the release of "Coolie No 1", confirmed his diagnosis on social media on Monday.

"Jug Jugg Jeeyo", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

She last featured in 2013''s "Besharam", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:10 pm

