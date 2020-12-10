Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, says 'feeling better'

Rishi Kapoor met the love of his life, Neetu Kapoor, in 1974 while shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’. They tied the knot in 1981. (Image: News18)

Confirming her coronavirus diagnosis, veteran star Neetu Kapoor on Thursday said she is in self-quarantine and is "feeling better".

On December 4, a source close to the Kapoor family told PTI that the 62-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for her next film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

Neetu Kapoor, who flew back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements, shared a health update on Instagram today.

"Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19.

"All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor''s advice and feeling better," she said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The actor, known for films "Rafoo Chakkar", "Dharam Veer", "Kaala Patthar" and "Do Dooni Chaar", among many others, said she is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from well wishers.

"Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care," she added.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, her "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the disease.

Dhawan, who is looking forward to the release of "Coolie No 1", confirmed his diagnosis on social media on Monday.

"Jug Jugg Jeeyo", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

She last featured in 2013''s "Besharam", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.