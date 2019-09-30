Veteran actor Viju Khote passes away at 77

Viju Khote, a veteran Hindi and Marathi film-theatre actor passed away due to multiple organ failure on September 30. He was 77.

The actor, most famous for playing the dacoit Kalia in the film Sholay and Robert in Andaz Apna Apna, died at his residence.

Khote featured in popular films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ventilator and the television show Zabaan Sambhalke.

"He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite sometime. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI.

"He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us," she said.

The last rites of the actor will be performed at Chandan Wadi around 11.00 am.