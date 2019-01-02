App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP

The actress had fought the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Kolkata north-east seat, but lost.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who played lead roles in many Hindi and Bengali hit movies in the 60s and 70s, joined the BJP on January 2.

Asserting that she wants to work for the BJP and strengthen it, the 70-year-old actor joined the party in the presence of senior leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the in-charge for West Bengal, and Mukul Roy.

The BJP has been working to win over personalities from different walks of life in the eastern state where it has emerged as the main challenger to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Vijayvargiya expressed hope that Chatterjee's presence will boost the party. She may contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Another actor, Rupa Ganguly, had joined the BJP in 2015. She is now a Rajya Sabha member.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #west bengal

