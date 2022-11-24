Verify Aadhaar card before accepting it as a proof of identity: UIDAI

(representative image)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on November 24 that one must verify a person’s Aadhaar number to establish the genuineness of the identity proof in any form (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) presented by the individual.

This will prohibit unscrupulous and anti-social elements from indulging in any possible misuse, the UIDAI said in a circular.

It added: “It also promotes usage hygiene, and reasserts UIDAI’s stand that any 12-digit number is not an Aadhaar. Tampering of Aadhaar documents can be detected by offline verification, and tampering is a punishable offence and liable for penalties under Section 35 of the Aadhaar Act.”

UIDAI has requested the state governments by emphasising the need for verification before usage and has urged the states to give necessary direction so that whenever Aadhaar is submitted as proof of identity – authentication/verification of the resident is performed by the concerned entity using Aadhaar as an identity document.

UIDAI has also issued circulars addressing requesting entities, authorised to do authentication/verification, and other entities emphasising the necessity of verification and specifying the protocol to be followed.

Any Aadhaar can be verified using the QR code available on all forms of Aadhaar (Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card, and m-Aadhaar) using the mAadhaar App, or Aadhaar QR code Scanner. The QR code scanner is freely available for both Android and iOS-based mobile phones, as well as window-based applications.

Residents can also voluntarily use the Aadhaar number to establish their identity by presenting their Aadhaar in either paper or electronic form.