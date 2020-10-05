Venkateswara temple in Tirupati receives hundi income of Rs 2.14 crore in a day

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has informed that the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati’s Tirumala received hundi income worth Rs 2.14 crore in one day on October 3. This is the first time the hundi income received by the temple in a day breached the Rs 2 crore mark since it reopened following relaxations introduced to coronavirus lockdown rules.

The Lord Balaji temple had remained shut for devotees in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and was reopened on June 11. The temple saw devotee footfall of 20,228 on October 3. The hundi income was counted the next day and the amount received as donation was announced by the temple trust on October 4, reported News 18.

On September 6, when ‘darshan’ was resumed for devotees, Tirupati temple’s hundi income had touched Rs 1 crore – the highest amount received since lockdown restrictions were lifted. As many as 13,486 devotees had visited the Tirumala temple on that day. The hundi income then breached the Rs 1 crore mark on September 9, September 10, September 13, and on September 14.

In the week that followed, the hundi income received by TTD was consistently between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.