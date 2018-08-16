App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Venkaiah Naidu visits AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee's health

Vajpayee's condition is critical and he has been put on life-support system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute. Vajpayee's condition is critical and he has been put on life-support system.

The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health here. 

The veteran BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS last evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.

After Modi, several leaders and ministers also visited the hospital.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India

