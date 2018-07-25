App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Venkaiah Naidu, Modi greet Kovind on completing one year as President

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on completing one year in office today. Kovind, a low-key lawyer-turned-politician, was elected on July 20 last year as India's 14th President. The 71-year-old was the first BJP member and the second Dalit to occupy the country's highest office.

"Convey my greetings to Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on the completion of an eventful year as the beloved President of India," Naidu tweeted after meeting the president.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, said Kovind has endeared himself with his wisdom and humility.

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ramnath Kovind Ji on completing 1 year in office. He's endeared himself to every Indian with his wisdom and humility," he tweeted.

The PM said Kovind is extremely well versed in key policy issues. "Rashtrapati Ji is also passionate about empowering the youth, farmers & poor," Modi said.

Kovind had defeated joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, after garnering 65.65 per cent of the votes in the electoral college.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Ram Nath Kovind

