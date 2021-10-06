Vehicle scrappage policy | Up to 25% road tax concession on submitting scrapping certificate from April 2022

Representative image

In a bid to nudge vehicle owners towards discarding their old and polluting vehicles, the Centre, as part of the vehicle scrappage policy, will offer up to 25 percent concession on road tax on submitting the scrapping certificate.

The tax rebate would be provided by the respective states and union territories.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification dated October 5, which states that from April 1, 2022, the incentive policy will come into effect.

"As an incentive for scrapping, concession is stipulated in the motor vehicle tax for a vehicle registered against submission of 'Certificate of Deposit', which is issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility," the ministry said.

The tax concessions will be as follows: up to 25 percent in the case of non-transport (personal) vehicles, and up to 15 percent for transport (commercial) vehicles.

The concession will be available for up to eight years in the case of transport vehicles, and up to 15 years for non-transport vehicles, the ministry said.

The vehicle scrappage policy was unveiled earlier this year by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The policy is expected to boost the automobile sector, and also address the environmental concerns as discarding old vehicles is likely to reduce carbon emissions.

Under the policy, commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old and personal vehicles that are over 20 years old will become eligible for scrapping.