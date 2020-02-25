Vegetables cooked in Kashmiri saffron, salmon marinated in basil: Trump's lunch menu gets Indian touch

Panch phoron kathal, taar murgh, and many more vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes were arranged for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also present on the lunch.

According to lunch menu shared by News18, the vegetarian menu had curried pineapple with mustard seeds, jackfruit (kathal), with a blend of five aromatic spices, cumin bun, Kashmiri spinach and yogurt galettes with soft spices, comforting soup made with sprouts, prized morels from the Bashla valley in the gravy of Kashmiri saffron with an assortment of Indian breads.

The non-vegetarian menu had replaced certain vegetarian food items from the above menu with chicken and mutton dishes. It included hand-pounded mutton, pink salmon marinated in sweet basil chutney, decadent chicken (taar murgh) braised in rich marrow gravy and enhanced with Kashmiri saffron.

For dessert, the US President and the First Lady were served local dry dates pudding, stewed apricot, puff pastry and gold leaf fig ice cream along with an assortment of mini Indian sweets.

Tea, coffee and kahwa were also on the menu.

During the lunch, with musical accompaniments in the form of a jugalbandi of Sarangi, Santoor and Tabla was presented by artists Gouri Banerjee, Shruti Adhikari and Priya Tiwari. Songs like “Chhukar Mere Mann Ko”, “Bumro Bumro”, “Chupke Chupke Raat Din”, “Afreen Afreen”, etc were in the playlist that was compiled for the guests.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present on the lunch.