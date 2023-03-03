Vedanta in initial loan talks with Barclays, JPMorgan, StanChart

Vedanta is in initial talks with at least three banks including Barclays, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered for loans up to $1b, Bloomberg reported on March 2 citing people familiar with the matter.

Vedanta last month slashed net debt by $2 billion in the current financial year as it seeks to soothe investor concern over its liquidity and ability to repay upcoming obligations.

Vedanta Resources Ltd. has achieved half of its three-year planned reduction commitment of $4 billion in the first year, the London-based company said in an exchange filing. It will continue to deleverage from net debt of $7.7 billion in the next two financial years, it said.

Surging interest rates globally have intensified pressure on low-rated borrowers with heavy debt loads like Vedanta, and concerns about a global slowdown have also weighed on the commodities firm. S&P Global Ratings last week flagged the company’s debt scores may “come under pressure” if it’s unable to raise $2 billion and/or sell its international zinc assets.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more)

Moneycontrol News