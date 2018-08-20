App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 12:43 PM IST

Vasundhara Raje should stop Gaurav Yatra: Ashok Gehlot

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot hit out at Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over the ongoing Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra and demanded she stop it, alleging it was an election rally for which funds were being spent from government coffers.

He claimed the Rajasthan High Court sought an affidavit with details of expenditure occurred on the yatra and it indicated that was is being carried out by misusing public funds.

Gehlot said in a statement orders were given to government departments to make arrangements for the yatra and everyone knew that public funds were misused.

He said Raje should apologise and release a fresh order clearing that public funds would not be used. He also demanded that she stop the yatra.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot alleged the PWD Department in Pindwara-Abu invited bids to make arrangements for the yatra and it amounted to contempt of court.
