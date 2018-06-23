App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vasundhara Raje conferred with 'Chief Minister of the Year' award

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was conferred the 'Chief Minister of the Year' award for her remarkable work in e-governance. The award was given at the 52nd Skoch Summit held in New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh was the chief guest at the function.

The award was received by Raje's OSD in advisory council Dr Anuj Saxena and joint director of IT department R L Solanki on her behalf from Skoch Group chairman Sameer Kochhar, according to an official statement issued here.

Efforts of the chief minister and state government were appreciated in implementing the prime minister's Digital India campaign for benefitting the common man, it said.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

