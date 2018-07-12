App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vasai-Virar belt still flooded, residents struggle for drinking water

Around 13 lakh residents live in the area, where electricity was cut off for more than 30 hours. Locals struggled to get food supplies and drinking water as neighbourhood grocery stores remained shut on July 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following heavy rains around Mumbai on July 10, the Vasai-Virar belt remains flooded, but the city received some respite on Wednesday.

Train services were restored, but residents found it tough to get transport to and from railway stations.

Train services were restored, but residents found it tough to get transport to and from railway stations.

The city has received 864.5 mm rain in the past 10 days, which is normal as per the Met department.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 11:19 am

tags #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

