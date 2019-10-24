Vasai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vasai Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vasai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Vasai constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Vasai is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vasai Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 59.15% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur won this seat by a margin of 31896 votes, which was 16.72% of the total votes polled. BVA polled a total of 190777 votes.Vivek Raghunath Pandit(Bhau) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BVA candidate by a margin of 16798 votes. IND polled 168254 votes, 48.35% of the total votes polled.
