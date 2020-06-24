App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vasai couple gives up wine and food, donates 50 beds to COVID-19 facility on wedding day

The couple said that they decided to give up a “typical Christian wedding with 2,000 guests, wine and good food”, and instead directed their resources towards the betterment of people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Eric and Merlin Lobo donated 50 beds to a COVID-19 care facility on their wedding day. (Image: ANI)
Eric and Merlin Lobo donated 50 beds to a COVID-19 care facility on their wedding day. (Image: ANI)

The novel coronavirus outbreak has redefined many things – outlooks, perspectives, celebrations and even mourning.

The crisis has seemingly made people realise the value of essentials and the triviality of luxury.

Case in point is a young couple from Vasai, who decided to celebrate their wedding day not by indulging in scrumptious food and good wine, but by donating beds and oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 centre.

Close

27-year-old Merlin and 28-year-old Eric Anton Lobo of Nandakhal village in Vasai, Maharashtra donated 50 hospital beds to a rural coronavirus facility in Satpala village.

related news

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the couple said they decided to give up a “typical Christian wedding with 2,000 guests, wine and good food”, and instead directed their resources towards the betterment of people.

Eric and Merlin limited their guest list to 22 people, ensured everyone wore masks and followed social distancing.

After getting permission local MLA Kshitij Thakur and Palghar District Collector Kailas Shinde, the couple got a fabricator to design hospital beds as per specifications of the health department. They also got dealers to provide mattresses, linen, pillows, blankets, etc.

After the marriage ceremony, the couple went to the COVID-19 care facility, where a small inauguration was held with the couple still in their wedding costumes.

Merlin and Eric have been actively contributing to social work during the outbreak, helping out in community kitchens and connecting migrant workers with proper authorities to get them on Shramik Special trains so as to go home.

Congratulating the couple, Thakur said, “Eric and Merlin have set an example for the society. Good Samaritans like these will help us battle the COVID-19 pandemic and come out of it quickly.”

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

