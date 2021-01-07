MARKET NEWS

Vardhman Textiles gets directive from Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board

Vardhman Textiles said these three units are generating two types of effluent, category-I and category- IV, and the company is fully compliant with regards to category-I effluent.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
Representative image

Vardhman Textiles on Thursday said it has received an order from Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board directing the company to stop part of the dyeing process which leads to the generation of 'category-IV' effluent in three of its units located at Baddi.

"The company had received an order dated 1.1.2021 issued by the member secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board directing to stop that part of the dyeing process which leads to the generation of category-IV effluent in three of our units located at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh viz; Auro Textiles, Auro Dyeing and Auro Textiles unit-ll,” Vardhman Textiles said in a regulatory filing.

Vardhman Textiles said these three units are generating two types of effluent, category-I and category- IV, and the company is fully compliant with regards to category-I effluent.

"For category-IV, the FDS (fixed dissolved solids) standards were notified by the Himachal State government in December 2019, and immediately thereafter, the company had taken up a project to install the FDS Control System which is targeted to be completed by June 2021,” the company said.

Vardhman Textiles said since the orders issued by the member secretary are not in accordance with law, on the advice of legal counsel, the company is in the process of seeking appropriate relief from the competent court of law.

"In the meanwhile, all the three units are operational by making changes in the product mix distribution and processes in order to remain compliant with the order of member secretary and this has already been informed to the concerned authorities,” the company added.
PTI
TAGS: #Himachal Pradesh #Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board #India #Vardhman Textiles
first published: Jan 7, 2021 12:26 pm

